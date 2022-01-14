AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.00. 295,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,883. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,413,000 after acquiring an additional 93,771 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,543 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,823,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after acquiring an additional 133,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

