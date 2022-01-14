Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AXLA. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Noble Financial began coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcella Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

