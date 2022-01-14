Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASM. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 9.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

