Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.86.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. Avient has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avient by 25.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.