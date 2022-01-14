Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.40

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 3520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

RNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

