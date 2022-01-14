Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 7,499 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,301 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,784 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,401,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,396,000 after buying an additional 166,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 333,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 36,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

NYSE:HAL opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $28.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.