Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 500 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

