Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 707 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $145.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 118.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.51.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.