Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 196 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

NYSE DHR opened at $292.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.81. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

