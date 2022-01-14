Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives $624.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $624.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVASF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 624.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

AVASF remained flat at $$8.00 on Tuesday. Avast has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

