Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Avantor worth $36,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Avantor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 447.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVTR stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.