Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.36. 13,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 5,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$28.19 million and a PE ratio of -7.07.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

