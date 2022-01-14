Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Lowered to $200.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.25.

NYSE AVLR opened at $109.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,519 shares of company stock worth $8,547,198 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Avalara by 11.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Avalara by 21.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 22.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

