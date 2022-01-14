Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APR.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.48.

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$14.24 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$10.56 and a twelve month high of C$15.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$556.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

