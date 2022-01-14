AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.07 billion, a PE ratio of 223.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

