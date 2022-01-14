Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) PT Raised to SEK 486

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.67.

ATLKY opened at $66.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.96. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

