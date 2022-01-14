Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Trading Down 3.2% Following Insider Selling

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $83.77 and last traded at $83.79. 2,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 514,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.

Specifically, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,112 shares of company stock worth $6,798,667. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after buying an additional 657,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,095 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $11,065,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 119,504 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.