ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASXFY stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.28. ASX has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $69.61.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

