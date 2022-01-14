ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given New SEK 262 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASAZY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cheuvreux raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.82.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

