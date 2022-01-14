ASOS’s (ASC) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($74.66) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.97) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($97.73) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,281.43 ($58.12).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASC stock traded down GBX 155 ($2.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,359 ($32.02). 429,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,233. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,384.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,195.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38).

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($17,232.25).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.