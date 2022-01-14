Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,798.66

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,798.66 ($78.71) and traded as high as GBX 5,860 ($79.54). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,828 ($79.11), with a volume of 464,799 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($72.62) to GBX 5,700 ($77.37) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,570 ($75.61) to GBX 5,850 ($79.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($88.23) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,961.11 ($80.92).

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.98 billion and a PE ratio of 31.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,140.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,798.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

