Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.50

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and traded as low as $19.41. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 106,384 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

