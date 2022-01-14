Arweave 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40.68 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $50.54 or 0.00116975 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $40.68 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000860 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

