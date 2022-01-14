Artis REIT Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Artis REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year.

Get Artis REIT alerts:

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$97.66 million for the quarter.

Artis REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$14.42.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Artis REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.