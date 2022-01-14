Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Receives $11.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARGTF. upped their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Shares of Artemis Gold stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. Artemis Gold has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.