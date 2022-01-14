Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 1,037,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,686. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artelo Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Artelo Biosciences worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

