Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,600 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $134.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.90. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

