Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATZAF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.75.

ATZAF traded up $7.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.96. 46,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,205. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

