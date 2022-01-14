Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

ATZAF stock traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,205. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

