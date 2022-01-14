Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at Scotiabank

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Argonaut Gold stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.
About Argonaut Gold
Recommended Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.