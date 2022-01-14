Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at Scotiabank

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

