ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 92,059 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,059 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF makes up about 1.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 77.23% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF worth $32,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISWN. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF in the third quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of ISWN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. 60,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $26.32.

