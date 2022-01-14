ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 4,011 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 784,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after purchasing an additional 607,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 676,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after acquiring an additional 572,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,121. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.