ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,002 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 4.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $129,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,037,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,734,000 after purchasing an additional 545,291 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,653,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $77.91. 4,252,902 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.89.

