ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 72,570 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $40,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. 10,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,923. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.