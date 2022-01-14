ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 242,309 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,309 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $73,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 245,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,420,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $30.33. 7,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,545. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $30.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.