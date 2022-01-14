Ares Management Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,741 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,266. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

