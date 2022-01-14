Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $822.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.66. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $444,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,168,100. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

