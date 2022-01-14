Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.10

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 18814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 178,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,068.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 87,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,874.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 339,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,315.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

