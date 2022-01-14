APYSwap (APYS) Market Cap Hits $2.32 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $126,840.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00075149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.93 or 0.07649375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,852.63 or 0.99153886 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00068221 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.