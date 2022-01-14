AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.07% of AptarGroup worth $83,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,770. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.37 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.19 and its 200-day moving average is $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

