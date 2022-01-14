Apria (NYSE:APR) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has $37.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Apria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.07.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apria will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $71,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $63,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,871 shares of company stock worth $11,788,228 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria in the second quarter worth $240,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Apria by 107.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apria in the second quarter worth $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria in the second quarter worth $1,800,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Apria in the second quarter worth $913,000.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

