Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,603 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.60 on Friday, hitting $160.78. 78,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,298. The company has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $166.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

