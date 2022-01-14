Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.1% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 84,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 36,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 457,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 173,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $172.19 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

