Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Position Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after buying an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 54,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $69.55 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 566,828 shares of company stock valued at $40,769,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

