Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $72.73 Average PT from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.47.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,396 shares of company stock valued at $582,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,785,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after acquiring an additional 574,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,120,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,499. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.