APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,871. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. APA has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that APA will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

