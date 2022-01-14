APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to post $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. APA reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.12. 503,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,658,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. APA has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

