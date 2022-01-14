Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the December 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ANGGF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. Angang Steel has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products. It offers hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, and medium and thick plates. The company was founded on May 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Anshan, China.

