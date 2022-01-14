Analyzing ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sono-Tek and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00

ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 196.51%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and ESS Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million 8.70 $1.12 million $0.15 55.34 ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 15.26% 11.92% 8.23% ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sono-Tek beats ESS Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

