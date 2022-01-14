Analyzing BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Brinker International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Brinker International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BT Brands and Brinker International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands N/A -57.41% 6.75% Brinker International 3.86% -40.62% 6.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BT Brands and Brinker International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.16 million 1.52 $790,000.00 N/A N/A Brinker International $3.34 billion 0.52 $131.60 million $2.85 13.34

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BT Brands and Brinker International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Brinker International 0 6 13 0 2.68

Brinker International has a consensus target price of $60.05, suggesting a potential upside of 57.99%. Given Brinker International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brinker International is more favorable than BT Brands.

Summary

Brinker International beats BT Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Brands

BT Brands Inc. is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc. is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S. and Canada as well as the results from domestic and international franchise business. The Maggiano’s segment comprises the results of company-owned Maggiano’s restaurants. The company was founded by Larry Lavine on March 13, 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

